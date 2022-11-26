New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday urged courts to help people languishing in jails for petty offences as are not aware of their fundamental rights or fundamental duties that are laid down in Part IV-A of the Constitution.

The President made the remarks while addressing the valedictory function of the 'Constitution Day' celebrations, organised by the Supreme Court in the national capital.

President Murmu said, "Aap logon ko uske liye kuchh karna chahiye. Saalon saal nahi chhuratein hain unko. (You [courts] should do something for these people. They are languishing in jails for many years)."

The President added that such prisoners have been languishing behind bars for petty offences such as slapping.

She also pointed that many, who have taken the lives of others are roaming free but those booked for petty offences are still lodged in jails.

President Murmu said, "Increasing the number of jails does not qualify as development. We should introspect, instead, on why there should be jails in the first place."

She said the courts are for the people and by the people and, hence, must think about the people.

Getting emotional as she spoke about her childhood days in her native village, President Murmu said villagers hold three professions -- teaching, medicine and law -- in high regard. She said doctors and lawyers take professional vows to help people in need.

She said as Jharkhand governor, she had the opportunity to work for people languishing in jails for petty offences.

She also acknowledged the contributions of former chief justice of Jharkhand High Court DN Patel and the chief Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority Pradip Kumar Mohanty, in this regard. (ANI)

