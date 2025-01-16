Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 16 (ANI): As the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) makes history with the successful conclusion of the docking process of two satellites, former ISRO scientist Mylswamy Annadurai on Thursday said that the success of the docking process as part of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) project will help to undertake the Chandrayaan-4 mission.

Congratulating the team at ISRO, Annadurai said that the success of the docking process will also help when the space station comes as part of the Indian space program. It will help with the removal of debris as well, he added.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Self-Proclaimed Godman Rajaram Yadav Rapes Woman, Molests Her 2 Minor Daughters Since 2020 on Pretext of Curing Her Ailing Husband With Black Magic; Arrested.

"I am really happy and congratulate the entire team that made this possible. This docking will have its own importance in the coming years. It will help a lot in the Chandrayaan-4 mission. It will help when the space station comes. It will even prove helpful in removing the debris. The Indian space program is almost done now. This is really a good achievement," Annadurai told ANI.

V Narayanan, Secretary of the Department of Space (DOS), Chairman Space Commission and Chairman of ISRO, also congratulated the team. Meanwhile, ISRO informed that control of two satellites as a single object post-docking has been successful.

Also Read | Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar Gang's 2 Operatives Nabbed by Punjab Police After Encounter in Jalandhar.

"SpaDeX Docking Update: Post docking, control of two satellites as a single object is successful. Undocking and power transfer checks to follow in coming days," ISRO posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning extended his wishes as ISRO achieved a historic feat by successfully concluding the docking process of two satellites. He said that the success of the SpaDeX project was a stepping stone for future space missions.

"Congratulations to our scientists at ISRO and the entire space fraternity for the successful demonstration of space docking of satellites. It is a significant stepping stone for India's ambitious space missions in the years to come," PM Modi posted on X.

ISRO on Thursday morning announced that the much-awaited satellite docking has been concluded, with India becoming the fourth country to do the same. "India became the 4th country to achieve successful Space Docking. Congratulations to the entire team! Congratulations to India," ISRO posted on X.

SpaDeX docking process completed manoeuvring from 15 meters to 3 metres hold point with precision, leading to successful spacecraft capture.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said this paves the way for the smooth conduct of ambitious future missions including the Bharatiya Antriksha Station and Chandrayaan 4.

Earlier, SpaDeX project director N Surendran said that this experiment would prove fruitful for future assignments like the Bharatiya Antariksha Station and the Chandrayaan-4 mission since the docking mechanism was becoming necessary. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)