New Delhi, June 22 (PTI) Two people were arrested for allegedly beating up a doctor and attacking his patient after entering his clinic in Dwarka's Bindapur area, police said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Jeetender and Sukhjinder, who were arrested from their house in Bindapur, they said.

Also Read | Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 in Ahmedabad: Gujarat High Court Allows Chariot Festival Procession With Limited Number of Devotees.

The incident took place on Saturday. A group of four-five men entered Dr Avtar Hansa's clinic and attacked him and his patient with rods and sharp weapons, police said.

One of the accused claimed that he wanted to take revenge as the doctor had allegedly spread wrong information about his father, they said.

Also Read | WWDC 2020 Event LIVE News Updates: Apple Silicon, iOS 14, iPadOS 14 & MacOS & Other Features Announced.

In his complaint, the Hansa alleged the accused even ransacked the clinic and stole valuable documents.

They threatened him to shut the clinic while he was treating one of his patient, police said.

An FIR was registered in this regard under sections of trespass, violence and criminal intimidation, a senior police officer said. PTI AMP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)