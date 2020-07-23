Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): A doctor was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a COVID-19 positive woman admitted at Deendayal hospital which has been declared as L-2 COVID facility, police said.

"In L-2 COVID facility, a woman who was found COVID-19 patient was admitted. A doctor went there even though it was not his ward. The victim has given a complaint regarding the incident based on which an FIR under Section 376 2(E) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered. The accused has also been arrested," Superintendent of Police (Crime) Arvind Kumar told reporters here.

Kumar said that the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the district has formed a committee for probe in the incident. (ANI)

