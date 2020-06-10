India News | Doctor, JE Held for Taking Bribe in Rajasthan

Kota (R'than), Jun 10 (PTI) A medical officer and a junior engineer were arrested for taking bribe in separate incidents in Rajasthan's Jhalawar and Baran districts, officials said on Wednesday.

In Jhalawar, the medical officer posted at Harigarh primary health centre (PHC), was held for taking a bribe of Rs 12,000 from a nursing staff, said ASP (Jhalawar ACB) Bhawanishankar Meena.

Pradeep Sharma had asked for Rs 15,000 from the complainant Sanjay Mehra for not ending his deputation in his native place, and later the bribe amount was settled at Rs 12,000, Meena said.

Mehra had approached the bureau on Monday and lodged complaint against Sharma, the ASP said.

On Wednesday, the ACB sleuths caught the medical officer receiving the bribe, Meena said.

The accused doctor would be produced before ACB court in Kota on Thursday, he said.

In the other incident, a junior engineer of Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) was arrested in Rajasthan's Baran district on Tuesday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000, an ACB official said.

Gampa Pramod, a resident of Krishna in Andhra Pradesh and posted at Samaraniya in Baran district, was arrested by the ACB from his official residence,he said.

Pramod had accepted a bribe of Rs 10,000 from one Ramkishan Kirad in exchange of replacing his electrical meter, the official said.

The junior engineer was produced before the ACB court in Kota that sent him to judicial custody.

