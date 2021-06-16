Bhubaneswar, Jun 16 (PTI) Noting that doctors community is at the forefront of the states fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday said the Odisha government has been investing more than Rs 8,500 crore in the health care to further strengthen the key sector.

Patnaik said this while interacting with 786 newly appointed doctors who were recently selected through Odisha Public Service Commission.

He said the state government is continuously strengthening the health care system by recruiting large number of personnel in the last few years.

Appreciating doctors role in the current pandemic, Patnaik said that doctors have a special respect in the society.

"People look at the doctors like gods especially when its a life and death situation," he said.

Despite over 30 medicos succumbing to the virus in Odisha, the health workers sincerely performed their duties in saving lives of the citizens from killer contagion.

"The current COVID pandemic has transformed doctors into warriors. The doctor community has been in the forefront in the fight against COVID for more than a year," Patnaik said while admiring the efforts of the medical community in tackling the dangerous virus spread. Congratulating the young doctors, on virtual platform, for choosing a life of public service the and successfully getting selected as the Medical Officer, he said that its a landmark in their life, which they achieved after years of sincere hard work and academic excellence.

"Your family is proud of your achievement. You are now a role model in your community," the CM appreciated their success.

Speaking about the battle against COVID, Patnaik said like rest of the world, COVID has caused severe impact in Odisha.

There has been a lot of stress on our health system, but it was never overwhelmed in spite of the huge spread of the infection and large numbef cases.

"With spirited fight from the medical fraternity, we have been able to save many lives in spite of all challenges of infrastructure, manpower and medical supplies," he said.

Making a cautionary remark, he said that the fight against COVID is far from over.

"You are all joining during a very challenging times in the midst of the second wave in the country. Even though the cases are coming down, we all need to be extremely careful", he advised for a cautious approach.

Patnaik further said that the young doctors will make a great difference in our health care delivery at the field level.

Many of your seniors posted in some of the remotest areas have gone beyond the call of duty and ensured successful health care delivery.

"I hope all of you will get inspired by such examples and show empathy for the citizens in need, he encouraged the young doctors," the chief minister said wishing them a successful career for the new recruits.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, P.K. Mohapatra spoke about the initiatives taken for improvement of health infra in state.

He said that the Shri Jagannath Medical College at Puri will function from this year.

"Till 2024, Odisha will add two medical colleges each year," Mohapatra said.

