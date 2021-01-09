New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Doctors at a Delhi hospital performed an emergency surgery to save a 35-year-old mother from pregnancy-induced brain haemorrhage, which is a deadly type of stroke, according to a statement by the hospital on Saturday.

The patient, Shruti Khanna, had reported to the emergency wing of BLK Super Speciality Hospital with drowsiness and right-sided paralysis.

According to the BLK Hospital, she was taken to another hospital before being brought to BLK, where she underwent an emergency Caesarean surgery and delivered a preterm baby.

Dr Anil Kansal, senior director and HOD, neurosurgery, BLK Super Speciality Hospital said, "Laboratory findings revealed that the patient was suffering from left side brain haemorrhage triggered due to the HELLP (haemolysis, elevated liver enzymes, low platelet count syndrome)."

"Multiple blood transfusions were given to correct her abnormally low levels of platelets. After stabilising her condition, she was taken for a left frontal craniotomy to treat the hematoma or the blood that had collected outside the blood vessels. The bone flap is then replaced at the end of the procedure with tiny plates and screws," he said adding that her condition improved gradually and she was discharged in a stable condition.

Intracerebral Hemorrhage (ICH) is one of the rare and dangerous complications of preeclampsia/eclampsia and the deadliest type of stroke which can lead to death or severe disability in a majority of survivors. (ANI)

