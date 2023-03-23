Jaipur, Mar 23 (PTI) Medical services in government hospitals across Rajasthan were hamstrung on Thursday as resident doctors boycotted work in support of private doctors' agitation against the 'Rajasthan Right to Health Bill.'

The doctors carried out a candle march here against the bill, which was passed by the state assembly on Tuesday.

"Our demand for the withdrawal of the bill continues. Private hospitals and nursing homes are already closed. We have also got the support of resident doctors of government hospitals," Dr Vijay Kapoor, secretary of the Private Hospitals and Nursing Home Society, said.

Dr Neeraj Damor, president of the Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors (JARD), said the resident doctors stand with their peers in their protest.

The patients in the government hospitals are being treated by senior doctors, he said.

Private doctors running their own hospitals, nursing homes, and clinics have apprehension that the bill will increase bureaucratic interference in their functioning.

State Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena has already rejected the demand for the withdrawal of the bill saying it was passed on the report of the select committee and suggestions of the doctors were also incorporated in the bill.

