Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 3 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that doctors' contributions to society are immense as they dedicate their lives to serving humanity.

CM Saha on Sunday attended the 20th Annual Conference of the Tripura Retired Doctors' Association at the TB Association Hall in Agartala.

On this occasion, the Tripura Chief Minister also addressed the delegates and honoured senior doctors of the state.

The event saw a gathering of several prominent personalities from the medical field, with a focus on honouring the contributions of retired doctors.

In his speech, the Tripura Chief Minister praised the retired doctors for their valuable service to the healthcare sector and emphasised the government's commitment to improving healthcare facilities across the state.

He also highlighted various initiatives taken by the government to enhance the healthcare infrastructure and provide better services to the people of Tripura.

During the conference, Debashis Nath, the Organising Secretary of TRDA, delivered the welcome address, while Dr Bikash Roy, the Patron of TRDA, presented the introductory speech. Dr Bholanath Saha, the Secretary of TRDA, also addressed the audience, stressing the importance of collaboration between the government and retired doctors for the improvement of healthcare in Tripura.

A special moment of the event was the release of the souvenir by the Padmashree Prof. Arunuday Saha, former Vice Chancellor of Tripura University, who also addressed the occasion.

The Chief Minister congratulated Dr Jiban Chakraborty and Dr Chiranjib Debbarma for their exceptional contributions to the medical field.

He spoke about the government's ongoing efforts to combat drug addiction in society, stressing the need for more awareness and stringent legal actions. He called for the implementation of effective rehabilitation programmes to help drug users recover and reintegrate into society.

The event concluded with Dr NC Podder's presidential address and a vote of thanks by Dr Keshab Debnath, Vice President of TRDA.

The 20th Annual Conference of TRDA served as a platform to celebrate the immense contributions of retired doctors and to discuss further measures for improving the healthcare system in Tripura. (ANI)

