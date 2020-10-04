Puducherry, Oct 4 (PTI) Healthcare services in the Union Territory resumed on Sunday after doctors, nurses and staff of government hospitals called off their two-day sit-in strike following Chief Minister V Narayanasamy's intervention.

They had gone on strike since Friday, demanding action against an Inspector and his relatives for allegedly assaulting a duty doctor and a nurse after his 80-year-old father died at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital a few days ago.

Also Read | SSR's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Pens a Post About Resilience As She Writes 'All Eyes on CBI'.

The strike had hit health care services, except in COVID-19 designated hospitals.

The Chief Minister, at a meeting with representatives of the staff on Saturday night, assured them that cases would be registered under non-bailable sections of the IPC against the Inspector and his relatives.

Also Read | Maharashtra BJP Leader Chitra Kishor Wagh Slams UP Police for Manhandling Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Initially, police had registered cases on a complaint from medical superintendent, but the health staff demanded that they be booked under non-bailable sections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)