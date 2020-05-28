India News | Doctor's Suicide Case: Court Denies Bail to AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) A Delhi Court Thursday dismissed the bail application of AAP legislator Prakash Jarwal, arrested in connection with a case of alleged suicide of a doctor in south Delhi last month, saying probe was at a crucial stage.

Rajendra Singh, 52, allegedly committed suicide in Durga Vihar in south Delhi on April 18. In his suicide note, the doctor held Jarwal responsible for his death.

Like Jarwal, Singh was also involved in the business of water supply with the Delhi Jal Board since 2007, and police alleged that the MLA and his associates were extorting money from other water-tanker owners, including the doctor.

Jarwal, who represents the Deoli assembly constituency, was arrested on May 9, after a case of extortion and abetment to suicide was filed against him and others based on a police complaint by the doctor's son -- Hemant.

His close aide Kapil Nagar is co-accused in the case.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, in an order pronounced through video conferencing, said that the accused MLA was an influential person and could hamper the ongoing probe.

“I think at this stage, the suicide note and notings of the diary cannot be ignored. Moreover allegation is that deceased had paid huge amount of money to the applicant after mortgage of jewellery of his wife and sale of his ancestral land. This aspect of investigation is still pending.

“Further, it was submitted that allegations that the applicant got the payment of tankers stopped from the DJB is yet to be investigated and persons from DJB are yet to be examined,” the judge noted in the order.

He further said that the accused being the MLA was “definitely an influential person” and can influence the witnesses who are yet to be examined on different aspects of investigation.

“Therefore, considering the nature of offence, status of the applicant and status of investigation, I am of the view that release of applicant at this stage would hamper and may influence the investigation, therefore, it is not considered to be a fit case to admit he applicant to bail at this crucial stage of investigation,” the judge said.

While seeking bail for the politician, senior advocate Hariharan told the court that the suicide note was in different writings and that no illegal property found in the name of Jarwal.

“Accused is a sitting MLA, hence there is no apprehension that he will abscond,” he said.

While opposing the bail application, Public Prosecutor Manish Rawat had submitted that the allegations against the MLA were serious in nature and that the investigation was still pending.

“It is therefore again contended on behalf of the Applicant/Accused that he is falsely implicated and the entire allegation against him is part of well crafted conspiracy. He denies all the allegations are false and baseless and politically motivated,” the bail plea, filed by advocate Mohd Irshad, had said.

The FIR says Singh had been threatened and intimidated by Jarwal and others.

During investigation it was found that there was a big nexus between water-tanker owners and the accused person," the police said in the remand application.

Police said their investigation showed the money extorted from water-tanker owners was routed through the MLA's brother Anil Jarwal and invested in several properties and farm-houses in Delhi, Gurugram (Haryana) and Jaipur (Rajasthan).

They also claimed that Jarwal had got allotted many water borewells in his constituency by influencing the Jal Board and one water borewell was illegally given after taking Rs 10 lakh as "gratification money".

Police said complaints against the accused were filed to various authorities but action was never taken.

They said they have found a WhatsApp group in the name of tanker-owners whose administrator is Kapil Nagar, a co-accused and Jarwal's close aide. Jarwal is one of its members.

The chat details clearly show the direct involvement of both the accused in running the tanker mafia in Sangam Vihar and Tigri.

