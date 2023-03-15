New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Some documents and office records were gutted in a fire that broke out at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Delhi's Rohini on Wednesday, officials said.

Delhi fire service said that as soon as the information was received, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"A fire broke out at Cyber Crime Police Station in Rohini Sector 17, Delhi today. A call about the fire was received at around 3 pm. 5 fire tenders were sent to the spot. The fire broke out on the top floor of the building," the Delhi Fire Service said.

"5 fire tenders were sent to the spot. Some documents and office records were gutted in the fire," it added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

