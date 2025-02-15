Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 15 (ANI): Deputy Commissioner of Doda, Harvinder Singh flagged off the 'Watan ko Jano' Youth Exchange programme from Doda on Saturday. The main objective of the programme is to provide students with an opportunity to experience and appreciate the rich social and cultural diversity of India.

A group of enthusiastic students from Parisha and Palaash Doda are participating in the initiative taken by the district administration. It has been designed to their understanding of the nation and its cultural heritage and foster unity.

The Deputy Commisioner of the Doda, Harvinder Singh encouraged the students to make the most of the opportunity and embrace the diverse experiences they will encounter during the programme. He also emphasised on the importance of such events in in broadening horizons and nurturing young minds.

While flagging off the event, the DC Doda also interacted with the students from Parisha and Palaash. He inspired them to become ambassadors of their region and share their unique cultural heritage with others.

The District Social Welfare Office has meticulously planned the programme to ensure that students gain valuable insights and exposure. It also helps in contributing to their overall personal and social development.

Among those who were present during the event were Assistant Commissioner Revenue Doda Sunil Kumar Bhutyal, Chief Planning Officer Doda Manesh Kumar, District Social Welfare Officer Doda Tariq Qazi, and other officers.

On Tuesday, Doda came under the limelight when the Union Government's Bima Sakhi Yojana was launched to empower the women of the district. Women under age group of 18 to 70 will be benefitted from the scheme and they can get an opportunity to earn by sitting at their home. (ANI)

