Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): Taking a note of violation of COVID-19 norms during election rallies in poll-bound states, Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh said that he is wondering if Maharashtra is out of this country that coronavirus cases are rising only here, asking does the virus become ineffective in other states.

"A large number of people are gathering at rallies in West Bengal and at religious places in Uttar Pradesh and other states. I am wondering if Maharashtra is out of this country that COVID-19 cases are rising only here," Shaikh said.

He went on to say that whenever there is community spread, it can be seen only in Maharashtra and Delhi. "Does the virus become ineffective in other states?" he asked.

Over the last few weeks, coronavirus cases have been increasing drastically across the country, with the highest figures being reported from Maharashtra.Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday slammed the Uddhav Thackeray-led government over the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the state, saying Maharashtra has become the epicentre of the infection.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said there will be no option left, but to impose a strict lockdown in the state if COVID-19 norms continue to be floated in the state till April 2."Next Friday a decision about lockdown will be taken. If COVID-19 numbers keep increasing then we will have to take a strict decision about it," said Pawar after a review meeting in Pune.

As many as 36,902 new cases and 112 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Friday. With this, the total cases in the state surged to 26,37,735 including 2,82,451 active cases and 23,00,056 total recoveries. The death toll has escalated to 53,907.

Mumbai also reported 5,513 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 3,85,628.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) announced a night curfew across the state from the night of March 28. (ANI)

