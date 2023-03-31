New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday hit out at the Gujarat High Court ruling that imposed a cost on him in connection with the case related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualifications.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi CM said that an "illiterate or less educated PM" is very dangerous for the country.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 9th Roza of Ramzan on April 1 in Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

"Doesn't the country even have the right to know how much their PM has studied? He vehemently opposed showing of his degree in the court. Why? And those who demand to see their degree will be fined? What is this happening? Illiterate or less educated PM is very dangerous for the country," he said in the tweet.

https://twitter.com/ArvindKejriwal/status/1641735944297644033?s=20

Also Read | Mumbai-Thane Traffic Update: Mumbra Bypass, Nashik Highway To Undergo Repairing Works From April 1, Check Alternate Routes for Hassle-Free Travel.

His remarks came hours after the Gujarat HC on Friday, set aside the Chief Information Commission (CIC) order and ruled that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) need not furnish degree and post-graduate degree certificates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The single-judge bench of Justice Biren Vaishnav set aside the order of the CIC directing the public information officer (PIO) of PMO, Gujarat University and Delhi University to furnish details of PM Modi's graduation and post-graduation degrees.

The bench was hearing an appeal filed by Gujarat University challenging the CIC order.

The High Court also imposed costs of Rs 25,000 on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who had sought details of the certificate of the Prime Minister's degree.

Meanwhile, the Delhi CM has been launching continuous attacks on BJP, questioning the "educational qualification" of PM Modi.

Talking to the media on March 24, he said, "Never in its history did India have a PM, who is only a 12th pass. He is incapable of running the government and lets his ego guide his actions". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)