Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): With speculations rife that Chirag Upadhyay, son of former Bahujan Samaj Party leader and ex-State cabinet minister is set to join the BJP, the BSP said the development does not hold consequence for it.

It doesn't matter to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) if the party's former leader Ramveer Upadhyay met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and if his son joins the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said Satish Chandra Mishra, BSP National General Secretary.

Chirag Upadhyay, son of former minister Ramvir Upadhyay, who was in the BSP government had arrived in the city and was apparently set to join the BJP. Ramveer had also meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Ramveer was suspended a long time ago for anti-party activities and today if he meets the Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) or his son joins BJP, then it does not matter to BSP," Mishra said.

"BJP's true face has been revealed in front of the people due to the atrocities taking place against Brahmins in Uttar Pradesh today and the people of the state are now looking at the BSP with great hope. We and our party don't mind where Ramveer or his son are going or who are they meeting with," he added. (ANI)

