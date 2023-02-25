New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) A dog and two bikes fell into a pit after a portion of a road collapsed in southwest Delhi's RK Puram area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday around 12.45 pm. The video of the incident is taking rounds on social media.

Also Read | ‘We Know That India is Going to Grow in the Next Few Years and It’s the Right Time to … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

In the video, a dog sitting near the bike can be seen falling into the hole. Another bike falls in when people arrive at the spot to take a look.

A senior police officer said no injury was reported and the road has been repaired.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: India Ready to Contribute to Any Peace Process, Says PM Narendra Modi After Talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)