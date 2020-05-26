India News | Domestic Flight Operations Resume in Andhra Pradesh

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): Domestic flight operations have resumed in Andhra Pradesh from today, amid the fourth phase of the lockdown.

People at the airport were seen maintaining social distancing. While thermal screening of passengers was also being done by authorities.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Celebration Postponed to February 2021 During Magi Ganpati by Wadala's GSB Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samiti in Mumbai.

SpiceJet flight from Bangalore landed in Gannavaram of Krishna District today morning at 7.30 am, as domestic passenger flight services resumed in the state. All passengers, on arrival, were sent on special buses for home quarantine.

Meanwhile, the flight returned to Bangalore at around 8.30 am. Passengers returning to Bangalore were allowed only after sanitisation and thermal screening.

Also Read | COVID-19 Tally in Maharashtra's Nagpur Stands at 406 of Which 313 Patients Have Recovered: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 26, 2020.

Vijayawada Sub Collector Dhyanchand inspected the arrangements made at the airport.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India since March 25 after the Central government imposed a lockdown to contain COVID-19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)