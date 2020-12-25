Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped and thrown off a local train in the Vashi area on December 22.

Government Railway Police (GRP), Vashi, has registered a case against unknown perpetrators.

Senior GRP officer Vishnu Kesarkar said that on Tuesday morning, a woman was found injured near the Vashi bridge by a motorman who informed the Vashi station manager who in turn informed the police.

Police got her admitted to a nearby hospital and subsequently she was referred to Mumbai's J J Hospital.

Prima facie, the medical report confirmed that the woman, a domestic help, was physically abused.

Police are waiting for the victim to regain consciousness for taking her statement. They are also investigating the CCTV footage of nearby areas to ascertain the details of the perpetrator/s. (ANI)

