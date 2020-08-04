New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The Home Ministry said on Tuesday that domicile law in Jammu and Kashmir now includes "discriminated categories" like West Pakistan refugees, Gurkhas, safai karamcharis and women married outside.

"OneYearofDevelopment Domicile Law in UT of J&K implemented to protect people's interest, Domicile Certificate made basic eligibility condition for Govt Recruitment; All erstwhile PRC holders automatically eligible for Domicile Certificate," Home Ministry spokesperson said in a tweet.

"Hitherto discriminated categories like West Pakistan Refugees, Gurkhas, Safai Karamcharis, Women married outside, also included," it added.

In May, the Centre has notified 'Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate Procedure Rules 2020', prescribing the procedure for issuance of domicile certificates, which has been made necessary for appointment to any post in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

