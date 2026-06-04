India News | Don't Compare PM Modi's Tenure with Nehru's, Judge by Achievements, Not Days in Office: Congress' Pratibha Singh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Congress leader and former Himachal Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh on Thursday criticised attempts to compare Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure with that of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, saying leaders should be assessed on their achievements and contributions to the nation rather than the number of days they remain in office.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla, Singh said it was "fortunate" that the BJP was drawing comparisons with Nehru, but argued that such comparisons must be viewed in the context of the historical circumstances under which Nehru led the country and the institutions he helped build.

Also Read | West Bengal ANM GNM Admit Card 2026 Out at wbjeeb.in, Know Steps To Download.

"Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru took charge of a newly independent nation at a time when India lacked even basic industrial capacity. The institutions, educational establishments, and foundations of modern India that we take pride in today were laid during his tenure. He elevated India's stature globally, and that is why the country continues to remember and honour him," she said.

Questioning the relevance of highlighting that Prime Minister Modi has surpassed Nehru's tenure in office, Singh said duration in office alone cannot be considered an achievement.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Yogendra Singh Baba Narrowly Escapes After SUV Crashes and Catches Fire While Trying To Avoid Cow (Watch Videos).

"If Mr Modi has served one day more than Nehru, that alone is not an achievement. The real question is: what are the accomplishments of his government that can be presented before the people?" she said.

The Congress leader alleged that the country is currently facing economic challenges and accused the BJP government of failing to deliver on key promises made to the youth.

"During election campaigns, Prime Minister Modi promised employment opportunities for millions of young people. If those commitments had been fulfilled, that would have been a significant achievement to highlight today. Instead, unemployment remains a major concern," she said.

Referring to Himachal Pradesh, Singh claimed that several assurances made by the Prime Minister during election campaigns in the state had not translated into ground-level results.

She also criticised the Centre over rising inflation, stating that the prices of cooking gas cylinders, petrol, diesel, and essential commodities have increased significantly.

"Rising fuel prices impact the cost of every commodity in the market. The burden ultimately falls on ordinary citizens. Inflation has not come down, and people continue to struggle with the rising cost of living," she said.

Singh further recalled the hardships faced by people during demonetisation and said that the country was also feeling the effects of global geopolitical tensions and conflicts.

Comparing the economic performance of previous governments, she said, "During former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's tenure, India's economy and GDP growth reached significant heights. Today, we are witnessing a decline in those gains."

Dismissing celebrations over the Prime Minister completing a long tenure in office, Singh said duration alone does not amount to achievement. "Completing a certain number of days in office is not in itself a great achievement. What matters is what has been delivered to the people," she said.

She also objected to comparisons between Prime Minister Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi is a young leader who has not yet held executive power. However, the contribution of the Nehru-Gandhi family to India's development cannot be ignored. Whether it was Jawaharlal Nehru or Rajiv Gandhi, they played a crucial role in laying the foundations for India's technological progress and development," she said.

Rejecting BJP claims that little was achieved in the first seven decades after Independence, Singh said the country's accomplishments over those years were too numerous to recount.

"People say nothing happened in 70 years and everything was done by Modi. If we begin listing the achievements of those seven decades, it would take years. Therefore, such comparisons are irrelevant," she said.

She said that Nehru's contribution to nation-building would be remembered for generations.

"Do not compare this 15-year tenure with Nehru's period in office. The work done by Jawaharlal Nehru for the country will be remembered for centuries," she added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)