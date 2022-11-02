Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 2 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Wednesday issued directions to the judicial officers of Thrissur not to actively involve themselves in holding the century-old 'Kodathi Vilakku' (court lamp) at Guruvayur temple in future as being a secular democratic institution, it is not right for courts to engage in activities promoting any particular religion.

In his order, Justice AK Jayasankaran Nambiar stated that though there was no objection to the members of the Bar Association in organising such events individually or collectively, the use of the name 'Kodathi Vilakku' was not permissible. This will create an impression that the courts are connected with the religious agenda, he added.

The judge observed, "As secular democratic institutions, it is not right for the courts to engage in activities promoting any particular religion."

The 'Kodathi Vilakku' first offered to the lord over 100 years ago by Chavakkad court former Munsiff Keyi, is now being conducted by the Munsiff, magistrates, advocates, and their clerks of Chavakkad Munsiff court. (ANI)

