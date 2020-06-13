Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Don't Hike Fees Amid COVID-19 Situation: Partha Tells Private Schools

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 10:10 PM IST
Kolkata, Jun 13 (PTI) West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Saturday asked private schools not to effect any fee hike amid the COVID-19 scenario.

"The state government has been telling schools not to hike fees and impose charges under different heads. Please remember it is an official directive. The chief minister had also made a plea regarding this, don't disregard that," Chatterjee said.

Parents staged protests against a rise in tuition fees in front of a school in Ranikuthi area in the morning. Similar demonstrations have been taking place before private schools in Lake Gardens, Belgharia and Dum Dum over the past two-three days.

Opposition parties in the state, including the BJP and CPI(M), too, had urged the state government to ensure that private schools do not increase fees during the year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

