India News | Don't Hike Fees Amid COVID-19 Situation: Partha Tells Private Schools

Kolkata, Jun 13 (PTI) West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Saturday asked private schools not to effect any fee hike amid the COVID-19 scenario.

"The state government has been telling schools not to hike fees and impose charges under different heads. Please remember it is an official directive. The chief minister had also made a plea regarding this, don't disregard that," Chatterjee said.

Parents staged protests against a rise in tuition fees in front of a school in Ranikuthi area in the morning. Similar demonstrations have been taking place before private schools in Lake Gardens, Belgharia and Dum Dum over the past two-three days.

Opposition parties in the state, including the BJP and CPI(M), too, had urged the state government to ensure that private schools do not increase fees during the year.

