New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her reply to the discussion on General Budget 2025-26, asking which planet is she living on when the issues of inflation, unemployment and price rise are not acknowledged.

Replying to a discussion on the General Budget 2025-26, Sitharaman said the inflation trend, particularly food, appears to be moderating. She also said the government is using almost the entire borrowing in 2025-26 towards financing capital expenditure.

Asked about the finance minister's reply to the debate on the Union Budget, Priyanka Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament, "I don't know which planet she is living on. She is saying there is no inflation, there is no rise in unemployment, there is no rise in prices."

