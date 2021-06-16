Guwahati, Jun 16 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked the deputy commissioners not to slacken the vaccination drive and also conduct vulnerability mapping at the block level in view of the spread of COVID-19 to rural and semi-urban areas of the state.

The number of fresh cases in the state has shown a gradual decline, Sarma said, while virtually reviewing the COVID situation with DCs and Superintendents of Police on Tuesday night.

The chief minister asked the DCs and SPs not to lower their guard and ensure strict adherence to the restrictions imposed to curtail the spread of the disease.

Noting that smaller towns and rural areas are now reporting more cases, he directed the DCs to do vulnerability mapping based on positive cases at the block level.

"The DCs must thereafter earmark priority-vaccine areas, which will stem the spread of the infection to villages and tea gardens," he said.

Sarma asked the officials to prepare district-specific strategies to achieve 100 per cent inoculation.

He also directed the DCs to vaccinate remaining Anganwadi workers and helpers on a priority basis so that lactating mothers and differently-abled children don't get infected from them.

Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

