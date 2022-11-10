Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday wrapped up campaign in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh with rallies in Balh and Nachan assembly constituencies of Mandi district, Banjar in Kullu and Gagret in Una district.

Yogi Adityanath held as many as 16 rallies over the last five days, seeking public support for development and good governance.

Also Read | #WATCH | ANI Podcast with Smita Prakash, Episode 14: The Uncensored Truth About Pakistan … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Keeping up with his attack on the Congress on the fifth day of his marathon rallies, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that Himachal Pradesh is known as the "Devboomi" (land of gods) and the Congress has no place in it.

Addressing a public rally on Thursday, Adityanath said, "After a wait of more than 500 years, a magnificent temple dedicated to Lord Ram is being built in Ayodhya and the construction work is progressing fast. This temple will attain the status of a 'national temple' by the end of 2023 when 'Ram Lalla' will be enthroned there."

Also Read | JNU Clash: Two Students Injured in Clash Between 2 Groups Over Personal Dispute at Jawaharlal Nehru University (Watch Video).

Invoking the 'Pancha Prana' (five pledges) that Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted all citizens to take during his Republic Day adress from the ramparts of the Red Fort this year, Adityanath said, "A developed India will bring happiness to every citizen. Our country is now leading the world. India's global stature is rising and it has become a developed and safe nation under our PM. No global problem can be resolved without India's involvement. We are now the world's fifth largest economy surpassing Great Britain."

Commending the valour and the supreme sacrifice of soldiers, many of whom are natives of Himachal Pradesh, the CM said the brave jawans from Himachal have been sacrificing their lives on the frontlines to keep the country safe.

"The tricolour was hoisted at each home during the "Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" as a sign of respect for the Indian soldiers," the UP CM said, adding, "You will be happy to know that today our enemies don't dare to provoke us. Our forces are always alert and ready to strike our enemies on their very soil, if provoked."

Adityanath further said that the BJP government at the Centre aims to "honour the country's heritage, remember the national heroes, focus on unity, and ensure that the benefits of the welfare schemes reach every citizen without discrimination".

"Himachal is like a second home for Prime Minister Modi. Besides. Since our national president Jagat Prakash Nadda is from Himachal Pradesh, your responsibility is that much more to vote us back to power," Adityanath told voters.

Crediting the 'double-engine government' with bringing the benefits of the 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi' (direct cash transfer scheme) to every farmer in the country for the very first time, the UP CM said, "The 'Har Ghar Nal' (piped water in every household) scheme is also being implemented in Himachal. Health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh each is available for the poor."

He further said, "During the Covid-19 pandemic, India provided free tests, treatment and vaccine, in addition to free ration to over 80 crore people. If it was a government led by the Congress, none of this would have happened."

"Could you imagine a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370 or a 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme during a Congress government? The Congress can't provide security and there's no reason to vote for them," the UP CM added.

"Due to the double engine government here, development has taken place at the speed of a bullet train," Adityanath said, adding that now Himachal has premier institutes such as the AIIMS and IIM. Medical colleges are coming up in every district of the state.

The roads are getting better while air connectivity has also improved, he added.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, he said, "Of 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh, Congress could only win two. Even when a person dies, at least four people are needed to shoulder him to the cremation ground." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)