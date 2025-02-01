New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra on Saturday criticised the Union Budget, stating that there was nothing specific in the budget for Odisha and accusing the double-engine government in the state of betraying its people.

Speaking to ANI, Patra said "There is nothing special in the budget in the context of Odisha. The double-engine government in Odisha has given a double betrayal to the people of the state. Many states are being given a lot of airports..."

Also Read | Gurugram: 2 Arrested for Killing 46-Year-Old Man for Demanding Money Lent to One of the Accused.

Patra further stated that the people of Odisha might be suffering today because they gave 20 Lok Sabha seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"The reason why Odisha has to suffer this day is because they have given 20 Lok Sabha seats to the BJP..." he further stated.

Also Read | Ashwini Vaishnaw Hails Union Budget 2025, Announces '200 New Vande Bharat Trains, 100 Amrit Bharat and 50 Namo Bharat Trains in Next 2-3 Years'.

Union Minister Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025-26 in Parliament on Saturday.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said that the budget was anti-people and anti-poor. He further added that the budget gave no hope to the poor, middle-class, women and farmers.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said " This budget is anti-people and anti-poor, it is a directionless budget giving no hope to the poor, middle-class, women and farmers. This budget is not in the interest of people...there is no mechanism to control inflation..."

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu welcomed the Union Budget and said that it propelled the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu while appreciating the Budget's focus on connectivity and Tourism said, "This Budget propels us toward our vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, reinforcing the government's commitment to enhancing regional connectivity with the idea of 'Ease of Travel.' UDAN, a transformative initiative envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, has revolutionised air travel, making it more accessible to the middle class. UDAN is more than just a transportation initiative; it is about bringing aspirations and opportunities closer to people. Having already enabled 1.5 crore passengers to experience affordable air travel, our target is to extend this benefit to 4 crore more in the next decade." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)