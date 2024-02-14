Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reiterated on Wednesday that the double-engine government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stands committed to ensuring the prosperity, happiness, and security of all sections of society.

"This is Modi ji's guarantee, and the government is moving forward with full commitment to fulfill it. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, the double-engine government not only provides security and dignity to the people but also empowers them to be self-reliant," CM Yogi stated.

As part of the nationwide Gaon Chalo campaign aimed at assessing the effectiveness of government welfare schemes and raising awareness among villagers, CM Yogi Adityanath convened a Chaupal in a village to engage with the residents and inform them about the schemes.

Upon reaching Rajhi Azadnagar (Vantangiya village) of Gorakhpur, CM Yogi interacted with villagers, gathering information about the benefits they have received from government initiatives. He also talked to children during the visit, inquiring about their studies, distributing chocolates, and encouraging them to excel academically.

Following his interactions with beneficiaries, he addressed the gathering in Rajahi, highlighting the comprehensive positive changes brought about by the double engine government. "Before 2014, the village went unnoticed, the plight of the poor was disregarded, women's issues were neglected, and the well-being of the youth was overlooked. Farmers were devastated, hunger claimed lives, and suicides among farmers were rampant," he said.

He emphasized that today, government schemes aimed at benefiting every segment of society, including villages, the poor, farmers, women, and youth, are making remarkable progress.

The Chief Minister highlighted the substantial achievements of the double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh, stating that 55 lakh 83 thousand people have been provided with housing, a benefit that was previously inaccessible to many. Additionally, over 2 crore 63 lakh toilets have been constructed, while 15 crore residents benefit from free ration distribution. Notably, 10 crore people are enrolled in the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Uttar Pradesh alone. The government is working to ensure that the benefits of every scheme reach every poor person.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath further informed the villagers about the government's plan to issue a new Family ID Card, ensuring transparency in the distribution of scheme benefits. "We are committed to providing a Family ID Card to every household. This card will list those who have received scheme benefits and ensure that those who haven't will receive them in due time," he assured.

He emphasized that Uttar Pradesh is experiencing Ramrajya, where government schemes are accessible to all without discrimination, benefiting every member of society, including the poor, farmers, youth, and women.

In his discussion with the villagers, CM Yogi highlighted the stark contrast between the previous governments and the current government.

"In the past, Uttar Pradesh witnessed riots and atrocities against the poor. Funds meant for the impoverished were misappropriated within the administration, eroding public trust. But under the present government, we see the Kaanwar Yatra, the grandeur of the Ram temple, and vibrant Deepotsav celebrations. The poor are receiving scheme benefits, and the state and nation are experiencing improved security conditions," he affirmed.

Highlighting the upcoming visit of the Prime Minister to Lucknow on the 19th of this month, the Chief Minister said that projects worth 10 lakh crore would be launched.

"In the groundbreaking ceremony, we will launch projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore. Just imagine how many youths will get jobs and employment. Jobs will come to Gorakhpur. The youth of Gorakhpur will not have to go out for employment and jobs," he said.

Highlighting the transformation in Vantangiya villages, Chief Minister Adityanath remarked that while it took 500 years for Lord Ram Lalla to sit in his temple in Ayodhya, 'Ramrajya' had already dawned upon Vantangiya village.

During his address, he provided a comparative overview of the village's past and present development. He noted that Rajahi village was incorporated into the Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency in 2009, having previously been part of the Bansgaon constituency. Despite its proximity to the Gorakhpur metropolitan area, the village had long been neglected, lacking basic amenities such as roads, electricity, water, schools, and other facilities, making it challenging for residents to build permanent homes.

The Chief Minister reflected on the challenges faced by the Vantangiya community in the past, recalling disputes with the RPSF and instances of harassment by the forest department and police. However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the double-engine government now prioritizes respect, security, and self-reliance for the people.

Addressing the villagers, the Chief Minister encouraged them to form groups and cultivate vegetables, suggesting the construction of poly houses for year-round cultivation. He highlighted the potential for a thriving market in the city and proposed the establishment of an FPO and cold storage facility to meet market demand and preserve produce.

Prior to engaging with the villagers, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had a discussion with the beneficiaries of various government schemes, listening to their stories of transformation. The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude for the positive changes brought about by the schemes and acknowledged the Chief Minister's kindness, addressing him affectionately as 'Maharaj ji.'

Rajpati Devi, a recipient of the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, recounted her previous struggles living in a hut, particularly during rainy seasons. She expressed appreciation for the permanent housing provided, along with benefits such as a ration card and toilet facilities.

Other beneficiaries, including Sarla Devi from the National Rural Livelihood Mission, Sheela Devi from the Ujjwala Yojana, and Alka Soni from the ODOP scheme, also shared their experiences and thanked Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi for their assistance. Chanda Devi, a beneficiary of the Ayushman Yojana, highlighted the ease brought into her life after receiving an eye operation through the scheme.

During the event, CM Adityanath distributed certificates and sweets to beneficiaries of various schemes, including the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana Gramin, NRLM, Ujjwala, Ayushman, and Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana.

The event was attended by notable figures such as MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, District Panchayat President Sadhna Singh, Mayor Dr Manglesh Srivastava, MLA Vipin Singh, BJP State Vice President and MLC Dr. Dharmendra Singh, BJP Regional President Sahajanand Rai, District President Yudhishthir Singh, Metropolitan President Rajesh Gupta, Block Pramukh Vandana Singh, and Ranvijay Singh, among others. (ANI)

