New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): As Delhi grapples with a cold wave, the air quality has worsened, with levels once again breaching the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The temperature in Delhi has also dropped compared to the previous day. On Monday at 5:30 AM, the temperature was recorded at 5°C, down from 6°C on Sunday at the same time.

Also Read | Ustad Zakir Hussain Passes Away: From Family, Career to Health Issues, All You Need To Know About the Award-Winning Tabla Maestro.

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi reached 345 at 7 AM on Monday, significantly higher than the 246 AQI recorded on Sunday. Areas like Alipur, Anand Vihar, Bawana, and Burari Crossing saw AQI levels ranging from 350 to 397, indicating hazardous air quality.

Other parts of Delhi, including Dwarka Sec 8, Nehru Nagar, and Rohini, recorded AQI levels above 370, far exceeding the "very poor" category and pushing the air into "severe" territory.

Also Read | Farmers Protest: Sarwan Singh Pandher Appeals to People of Punjab to Join ‘Rail Roko’ Agitation Scheduled on December 18.

The CPCB categorizes an AQI between 0-50 as "good," 51-100 as "satisfactory," 101-200 as "moderate," 201-300 as "poor," 301-400 as "very poor," and 401-500 as "severe."

As the cold wave continues, many people are seeking refuge in shelter homes across Delhi. In places like Sarai Kale Khan, visuals show people gathered in night shelters, bundled in thick blankets, and attempting to sleep in the harsh cold.

Vicky Kanojia, the caretaker of a shelter, explained that they accommodate destitute individuals, including those recovering from hospital stays.

He said, "We usually take in destitute patients who have nowhere to go, or are admitted in the hospital for their recovery. "

Kanojia added that several amenities are provided to these people including medicines. He said, "We provide, ambulances, their medicines, and meals which include both lunch and dinner."

The shelter also provides essential amenities such as meals, medicines, and even ambulances. Shyam, a patient suffering from a foot fracture after an accident, shared his experience: "I was involved in an accident and now have been provided with all the amenities including meals and medicines"

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, people in Moradabad have resorted to sitting by bonfires to stay warm as the mercury continues to dip.

Fog has enveloped the city this morning, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed that Moradabad is experiencing a 'Cold Wave,' with the minimum temperature recorded at 8°C today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)