New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): The UAE-India start-up ecosystem has received a powerful boost, with DP World partnering with the UAE-India CEPA Council on its flagship Start-up series.

Designed to spotlight India's most promising ventures and provide a gateway to international opportunities, the Series has already attracted unprecedented interest, with more than 10,000 Indian start-ups applying to participate, a release said on Tuesday.

According to the release, the partnership was formalised in New Delhi through the signing of an MoU between Hemant Kumar Ruia, Country Manager, India Subcontinent DP World and Ahmed Aljneibi, Director of the CEPA Council, in the presence of His Excellency Abdulnasser Alshaali, PhD, the UAE Ambassador to the Republic of India.

Reflecting on the collaboration, HE Abdulnasser Alshaali, PhD, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of India, said, "The UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement is already creating new possibilities for businesses in both countries. The Start-up Series is a powerful example of how collaboration can translate policy into opportunity. By supporting Indian entrepreneurs through platforms like this, we are strengthening not only our economic ties but also the spirit of innovation that drives them."

Rizwan Soomar, CEO and Managing Director, Middle East, North Africa and India Subcontinent, DP World, commented, "India's start-up ecosystem stands among the most dynamic and inspiring in the world. At DP World, we take pride in supporting entrepreneurs who aspire to take their ideas to the global stage. I look forward to partnering with the UAE-India CEPA Council Start-up Series, which will unlock opportunities, open access to new markets, and empower founders to build enterprises whose impact will resonate far beyond India's borders."

Ahmed Aljneibi, Director of the CEPA Council, added, "The response to the Start-up Series has been remarkable, reflecting the strength and ambition within India's entrepreneurial community. Partnering with DP World brings invaluable expertise and international reach to the initiative. Together, we aim to enable Indian start-ups to use this platform as a springboard to global markets."

The Start-up Series will identify and accelerate the global ambitions of India's most promising ventures. Following a rigorous evaluation process, 20 start-ups will be shortlisted to present at a high-profile pitch event in New Delhi, where five winners will be chosen to receive incubation support and fast-track access to the UAE market.

As part of the initiative, DP World will support one of the five winning start-ups by sponsoring a comprehensive soft-landing package in the UAE.

The winners will gain entry into the UAE's dynamic trade and innovation ecosystem, benefiting from incubation, mentorship, and investor networks. With world-class infrastructure and unrivalled global connectivity, the UAE offers Indian founders a launchpad to test, refine, and expand their businesses internationally.

As the first initiative of its kind under the CEPA framework, the UAE-India Start-up Series is turning bilateral commitments into action. (ANI)

