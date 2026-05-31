India News | DPA Kandla Receives 'Sagar Aankalan' Award from Sarbananda Sonowal for Best Performing Port

Kutch (Gujarat) [India], May 31 (ANI): The Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, on Sunday received the Sagar Aankalan Award from Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, as the best-performing port under the category "Handling of Container Cargo - Less than 0.5 Million TEUs" in Financial Year 2024-25.

The award was received by DPA Deputy Chairman Nilabhra Dasgupta in Mumbai.

Also Read | Jharkhand Fire: One Killed, Another Seriously Injured After Massive Blaze Engulfs Residential Home in Bokaro (Watch Video).

According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, India took another step towards modernising its maritime sector on Thursday with the launch of the Logistics Port Performance Index (LPPI) for FY 2024-25 and FOUR major digital initiatives aimed at improving governance, transparency and ease of doing business across the shipping ecosystem.

The initiatives were launched by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, during the 37th Foundation Day celebrations of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) in Maharashtra's Mumbai.

Also Read | Shimla Weather Forecast Tomorrow: June 1, 2026 – Slight Rain, Temps 11?C-21?C.

The LPPI, developed under the Sagar Aankalan framework, is a national benchmarking mechanism designed to assess and improve the operational performance of Indian ports.

The index aligns with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 and seeks to strengthen India's position in global logistics and maritime trade.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "We have introduced the Logistics Port Performance Index (LPPI) for FY 2024-25. It is a major step towards improving the efficiency, transparency & global competitiveness of Indian ports. By promoting continuous improvement & global benchmarking, it will strengthen India's position as a leading maritime power."

The LPPI evaluates ports across three cargo segments - dry bulk, liquid bulk and container cargo - using operational indicators such as cargo handled, vessel turnaround time, berth idle time, pre-berthing waiting time, container dwell time and ship berth day output. The framework assigns equal weightage to absolute performance and year-on-year improvement, encouraging continuous enhancement of port operations.

Alongside the LPPI, Sonowal launched four digital initiatives developed by the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) to improve service delivery, transparency and accountability for seafarers and maritime stakeholders.

The initiatives include a 24x7 Grievance Redressal Module under the e-Navik platform, a Ship Registration Module on the e-Samudra platform, a Medical Practitioner Module and a Unified Ship Recycling Credit Note Module.

Describing the grievance redressal platform as a major welfare measure for Indian seafarers, Sonowal said the system would allow grievances to be filed through multiple channels, including the e-Navik portal, toll-free helplines, WhatsApp and dedicated email services from anywhere in the world.

"Seafarers work far away from home, often under difficult and uncertain conditions. An effective grievance redressal mechanism is not merely an administrative necessity but a critical welfare and protection framework. It reflects the Modi Government's responsibility as a maritime nation and reinforces India's commitment to the principles of the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006," Sarbananda Sonowal said in a release.

The Union Minister described the digital ship registration module as an important flagging reform that would simplify vessel registration procedures and bring India's maritime administration in line with major global shipping nations.

The Medical Practitioner Module, Sonowal said, would streamline the registration and monitoring of doctors authorised to certify seafarers while reducing the risk of fraudulent certifications.

Another key reform unveiled during the event was the Unified Ship Recycling Portal for the Ship Recycling Credit scheme, part of the Government's ₹70,000-crore maritime development package announced in 2025.

As per the release, under the scheme, ship owners recycling vessels at Hong Kong Convention-compliant Indian yards can receive a credit note equivalent to 40 per cent of the vessel's scrap value, redeemable against new shipbuilding projects in India.

The Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also lauded JNPA's performance, noting that the port crossed 8 million TEUs and handled more than 102 million metric tonnes of cargo during FY 2025-26.

"Over the last 37 years, JNPA's journey has mirrored the transformation of India's maritime sector itself from a conventional port ecosystem to a globally competitive logistics and trade gateway. Today, with the Modi Government's sustained effort to modernise, mechanise & digitise our ports, JNPA stands as a symbol of India's growing economic strength, its renewed position as a key global player and with strong maritime capability," Sonowal said.

The Union Minister added that initiatives such as the launch of the indigenous Vessel Traffic Service (VTS), the AI-powered tender evaluation platform NIVIDA, and multiple strategic MoUs signed during the event reflected the port's commitment to innovation, sustainability and operational excellence.

"Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, as India widens its stake in global trade evolution with newer emerging economic opportunities, India's ports must continue to embrace technology, efficiency and sustainability to sustain the momentum. The reforms launched today will further strengthen India's maritime ecosystem and support our vision of becoming a global maritime powerhouse," the Union Minister said.

Among major performers, Paradip Port Authority topped the Dry Bulk Cargo category, handling more than 5 million tonnes, while Sikka Port and Terminals led the Liquid Bulk Cargo segment. Mundra Port emerged as the highest-ranked port in the container cargo category, handling more than 0.5 million TEUs. Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority secured the second position among major container ports in the same category.

During his speech, the Union Minister underscored that India's performance in global logistics rankings has improved significantly in recent years. Sonowal highlighted that India's ranking in the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index improved from 44th to 22nd position in the International Shipments category, while seven Indian ports featured among the world's top 100 ports in the World Bank's Container Port Performance Index 2024.

The event was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai Port Authority, JNPA and representatives from the maritime, logistics and trade sectors. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)