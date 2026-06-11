India News | DPA Kandla Registers 25% Year-on-Year Growth in LPG Cargo Handling for FY 2025-26

Kutch (Gujarat) [India], June 11 (ANI): Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, has handled 133 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) vessels and 2.61 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) of LPG cargo, registering an impressive 25 per cent Year-on-Year growth in LPG cargo handling for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Sharing an X post, Deendayal Port Authority said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kandla port continued to strengthen India's maritime and energy logistics ecosystem.

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"Guided by the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla continues to strengthen India's maritime and energy logistics ecosystem. In FY 2025-26, DPA Kandla handled 133 LPG vessels and 2.61 MMT of LPG cargo, registering an impressive 25% Year-on-Year growth; a testament to operational excellence, efficiency and customer-centric growth," the post read.

https://x.com/Deendayal_Port/status/2064775944573989051

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Earlier on May 31, Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, received the Sagar Aankalan Award from Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, as the best-performing port under the category "Handling of Container Cargo - Less than 0.5 Million TEUs" in Financial Year 2024-25.

The award was received by DPA Deputy Chairman Nilabhra Dasgupta in Mumbai.

According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, India took another step towards modernising its maritime sector on Thursday with the launch of the Logistics Port Performance Index (LPPI) for FY 2024-25 and FOUR major digital initiatives aimed at improving governance, transparency and ease of doing business across the shipping ecosystem.

The initiatives were launched by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, during the 37th Foundation Day celebrations of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) in Maharashtra's Mumbai. (ANI)

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