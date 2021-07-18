Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), July 18 (ANI): The Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared for the Metrolite train project proposed for Jammu city was reviewed by the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer on Sunday.

Langer was briefed by the Managing Director, Mass Rapid Transit Corporation (MRTC) that the project formulation has got expedited on the directions of the office of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The MD gave a detailed presentation and apprised Langer about the memorandum of agreement signed between Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) Limited and the Government of Jammu and Kashmir through JK ERA for techno-economic services and formulation of DPRs for MRTS in October 2016, in the capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar.

"The RITES submitted the DPR of Light Metro in 2020 which was approved by the Administrative Council and was then submitted to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Government of India for its approval and funding," read a release.

However, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has raised some observations on the passengers per hour per direction (PHPDT) figures and feasibility of the Light Rail Metro system in view of the economic viability. Following this, RITES Ltd shared a revised DPR and recommended Metrolite instead of Light Rail Metro.

As per the release, the main objectives of the Metrolite are to optimise the mobility pattern of people and goods rather than of vehicles, to focus on the improvement and promotion of public transport, to provide a recognised and effective platform for integrating land use and transport planning, a low carbon mobility growth scenario for the city.

The Jammu Metrolite Rail System will be of 23-kilometres in length and would have 22 stations between Bantalab and Bari Brahmana Station.

"The Metrolite will connect Bantalab to Bari Brahmana passing through various stations including Roop Nagar, Janipur, Amphala, Secretariat, Exhibition Ground, Jammu University, Panama Chowk, Railway Station, Greater Kailash, Kalu Chak, Sidco Factories and Bari Brahmana," the release stated.

Further, it was informed that no major land acquisition would be required for the metro train service in Jammu, as according to the DPR prepared, the whole track will be elevated over the existing roads.

The alignment of the first phase, stations, metrolite specifications and other components were also presented to Langer. He was informed that each station area will emerge as a major market hub in the future.

Further, it was informed that the elevated metro rail system will not only facilitate the people but also have a positive impact on the economy and quality of life.

The Divisional Commissioner has directed the Jammu Mass Rapid Transit Corporation to hold a meeting with all concerned departments for discussing the alignment of the metrolite as there are other major development projects coming up like Jammu Katra Express Highway, expansion of Jammu railway station, flyovers etc.

He also suggested an early appointment of interim consultants for the project. "Once the revised DPR gets approved, the project shall be submitted to GoI for freezing the funding model," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)