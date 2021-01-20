Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 20 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana has directed vice-chancellors of universities to submit an action plan within 15 days with regard to obtaining NAAC accreditation and NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) rank.

Dr Narayana, who is keen on implementing the National Educational Policy in an efficient manner, urged in a meeting with all the Vice-Chancellors of government-run universities on Tuesday that every university should have National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking and each college should have National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation.

He explained that the action plan should comprise the details with regard to programs planned for the next 3 years and preparations will be done for attaining NIRF ranking, NAAC accreditation.

"To get higher ranks, NIRF ranking and NAAC accreditation are mandatory to ink memorandum of understanding (MoU) with global education institutions and to get higher grants," he said.

He also added that our educational system should keep pace with the global trends and policy must be framed according to that.

He stated that NIRF ranking will be awarded based on the parameters of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

Till now only 50 government colleges out of 430 have got NAAC accreditation. In the next three years, the aim is to get the NAAC accreditation for 230 colleges. Two NAAC coordinators have been appointed for each university limit to achieve this aim.

Kumara Naik, principal secretary, department of higher education, P Pradeep, commissioner, department of collegiate education and technical education, Prof. Thimmegowda, Vice-Chairman, Higher Educational Council, Gopala Joshi, Executive Director, Higher Educational Council, and others were present at the meeting.

The current status of NAAC accreditation in the state is as follows:

1) Government Universities Total 19 (A and above-06, between B and A-04, not accredited- 09, applied- 02, not applied- 04, not eligible- 03)

2) Private Universities Total 20 (A and above-0, between B and A-0, not accredited- 20, applied- 01, not applied- 08, not eligible- 11)

3) Government Colleges Under Commissioner Total 430 (A and above-09, between B and A- 175, not accredited- 246, applied- 09, not applied- 167, not eligible- 26)

4) Government Colleges Pvt-aided Under Commissioner Total 321 (A and above-10, between B and A- 18, not accredited- 293)

5) Government Colleges Pvt-unaided Under Commissioner Total 1803 (A and above-0, between B and A- 149, not accredited- 1654) (ANI)

