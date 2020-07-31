Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): Dr Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar was reinstated as the State Election Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

State Panchayat Raj and Rural Development principal secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi issued an order in this regard on Thursday. A notification by the governor says that Kumar has been restored as SEC in accordance with the orders of the state High Court.

Also Read | Shaheed Udham Singh's 80th Martyrdom Day: Facts About The Freedom Fighter Who Avenged Jallianwala Bagh Massacre by Killing General Michael O'Dwyer.

"In accordance with the orders of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, I, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, hereby, restore the position of Dr N Ramesh Kumar, IAS (retd,) as State Election Commissioner," said Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Governor, Andhra Pradesh in the order. Dr Ramesh Kumar was removed from SEC position by the YSRCP government after he had postponed local body elections. The following developments raked up a political storm. The legal battle is continuing in HC and Supreme Court.

In May, Andhra Pradesh High Court had cancelled the ordinance brought by state government changing the rules of appointment of SEC. (ANI)

Also Read | Indore Girl Cheated On Pretext of OTT Web Series Launch, Bold Scenes of Her Shot and Uploaded on Porn Site.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)