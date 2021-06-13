By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Russia's Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V was administered to employees of Dr Reddy's Lab at Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospital on Sunday, sources said.

Sputnik V is likely to be available at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi from next week.

According to the sources, as many as 1000 doses of Sputnik V reached the Apollo Hospital here today and out of these 179 doses were administered to the employees of Dr Reddy's lab.

Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories has partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for the rollout of the two-dose vaccine in India.

The first phase of the Sputnik V rollout by Apollo Hospitals and Dr Reddy's Laboratories had started on a pilot basis on May 17 in Hyderabad and on May 18 in Vishakhapatnam.

Besides Apollo Hospitals, the vaccine is also available in Hyderabad at Continental Hospitals.

The price per dose of Sputnik V at private hospitals as per the pricing schedule issued by the central government has been capped at Rs 1,145.

RDIF, earlier on June 10, announced that the efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine during a vaccination campaign by Bahrain's Ministry of Health was estimated to be at 94.3 per cent. (ANI)

