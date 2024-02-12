Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday sought more time from the state social justice department to submit objections against the proposed draft notification for issuing Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas.

The draft notification was published on January 26 and the deadline to submit objections ends on February 16.

"Based on the Maharashtra Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, De-notified tribes, Nomadic tribes, Other backward classes and Special backward category (Regulation of Issuance and Verification of ) Caste Certificate Act 2000, the Maharashtra government has proposed a draft notification. However the deadline to submit objections over it ends on February 16. There is a general rule that one month is given for this procedure," Bhujbal said in a release.

"The issue is legal and complex. Therefore, there should be at least a month so that people from remote villages can submit their say through mail. The state government should now give an extension of 15 days from February 16," Bhujbal added.

The Eknath Shinde government had stated that blood relatives of a Maratha person with records to show he belongs to the Kunbi community would also be recognised as Kunbi, an agrarian community that is part of the Other Backward Classes segment.

