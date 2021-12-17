New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) in its 'Draft Regional Plan 2041' has proposed to start ferry and cargo services in the Yamuna river in Delhi by 2025 to promote inland waterways and create an alternate congestion free transport facility in the city.

The draft plan also recommended to decongest all major entry points to the national capital from NCR towns.

The Draft Regional Plan 2041' was put in public domain on Thursday and suggestions or objections have been invited until January 7 and it will be notified by the board thereafter.

The NCRPB had given in-principle approval to the 'Draft Regional Plan 2041' in its meeting on October 12 this year.

"Implementation of passenger and cargo ferry service on Inland National Waterway (NW)-110 (Yamuna River) should be expedited and made fully operational by preferably 2025. Possibilities of ferry service in the river Yamuna between Wazirabad and Sonia Vihar may be looked in to and project be implemented suitably,” the Draft Regional Plan 2041 said.

It also said there is a need to maintain minimum water levels in rivers and canals of NCR to enable round-the-year boating, navigation and its potential further use.

“Possibilities should be explored to develop passenger and bulk cargo (especially of non-perishables) ferry service on major canal network in NCR like Agra Canal, Upper Ganga Canal, Western Yamuna Canal, etc,” the draft plan said.

It said NCR states should jointly develop networks of greens and blues (waterways) in the region on the lines of Singapore and Shanghai.

States may identify water transport crossover points across Yamuna river and develop road linkages to existing networks, it said.

The draft report says 57 per cent of the total areas of the region will be urbanised by 2031 and 67 per cent by 2041 so there is a need to create adequate peripheral roads to avoid congestion and reduce pollution in the region.

The plan also recommended construction of two more regional expressways in addition to the Eastern and Western Peripheral expressways.

“Circular regional expressway connecting Panipat-Shamli-Meerut-Jewar-Nuh-Bhiwadi-Rewari-Jhajjar-Rohtak-Panipat and (another) Circular regional expressway connecting Karnal- Muzaffarnagar–Garh Mukteshwar–Naraura– Aligarh–Mathura–Deeg–Alwar–Mahendragarh–Charkhi Dadri-Bhiwani-Jind- Kaithal-Karnal should be developed for balanced development of NCR based facilities,” the draft plan said.

The draft plan puts special impetus on development of bicycle and pedestrian facilities across NCR.

It said unhindered cycle riding infrastructure should be implemented by each NCR state as a part of sustainable transport system focusing on cycle tracks and its continuity at intersections in all urban areas across NCR.

The draft plan said Multimodal Integrated Transit Interchanges should be developed covering rail, road, air and water transport modes.

“Potential station areas like Sarai Kale Khan and Anand Vihar with bus, rail and RRTS interchange should be developed as major transport hubs and similar hubs be developed in all Metro and Regional Centres,” the draft plan said.

It also stressed that spatial spread of all new urban settlements should be decided based on having “15-minute city (like Paris)” concept wherein all essential services and daily needs items are available within a 15-minutes radius on foot, bike or non-motorised transport.

The draft plan also emphasised on making multilevel parking complexes a mandatory requirement for city centres with high rise commercial complexes so as to make the region congestion free.

