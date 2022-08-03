New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The Disability Affairs department has notified draft Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (Amendment) Rules, 2022 for inclusion of accessibility standards for information and communication technologies, or ICT, products and services as specified by the Bureau of Indian Standard (BSI).

In the notification issued on August 1, the department said comments are invited on the draft rules for a period of 30 days.

The department said the rules aim for inclusion of accessibility standards for the ICT products and services as per Indian standards of the BSI.

