New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy carried out successful flight trials of the first-of-its-kind Naval Anti-Ship missile (NASM-SR) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur on February 25, said the Ministry of Defence.

The trials demonstrated the missile's capability against ship targets while launched from an Indian Naval Seaking Helicopter, the statement said.

The trials have proven the missile's Man-in-Loop feature and scored a direct hit on a small ship target in sea-skimming mode at its maximum range. The missile uses an Indigenous Imaging Infra-Red Seeker for terminal guidance. The mission also has demonstrated the high bandwidth two-way datalink system, which is used to transmit the seeker's live images back to the pilot for in-flight retargeting.

Defence Ministry Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, the Indian Navy and the industries for the successful flight tests. The tests for Man-in-Loop features are unique as they give the capability of in-flight retargeting, he said.

The missile was launched in Bearing-only Lock-on after launch mode with several targets in close vicinity for selecting one among them. The missile initially locked on to a large target within a specified zone of search and during the terminal phase, the pilot selected a smaller hidden target resulting in its being hit with pinpoint accuracy.

The missile uses an indigenous Fiber Optic Gyroscope-based INS and Radio Altimeter for its Mid-course guidance, an Integrated avionics module, Electro-Mechanical actuators for Aerodynamic and Jet vane control, thermal batteries and PCB warhead. It uses solid propulsion with an in-line ejectable booster and a long-burn sustainer. The trials have met all the mission objectives.

The missile is developed by different labs of DRDO including Research Centre Imarat, Defence Research and Development Laboratory, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory and Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory. The missiles are currently being produced by Development cum Production Partners with the help of MSMEs, start-ups and other production partners.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat also congratulated the entire DRDO team, users and industry partners. (ANI)

