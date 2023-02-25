Balasore (Odisha) Feb 25 (PTI) A senior DRDO official, accused of sharing sensitive information with a Pakistani spy, was sent to four days in police custody on Saturday by a court in Odisha's Balasore district.

Senior technical officer Baburam Dey, 57, who was posted at the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Balasore, was arrested on Friday.

Dey was sent to four days in police custody by Judicial Magistrate First Class (City) Sabitri Das.

He was allegedly sharing sensitive defence-related information with a Pakistani agent for "sexual as well as monetary gratification", police said.

His assets will be thoroughly investigated, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sagarika Nath said.

WhatsApp chats, sexually explicit photos and videos were found in his phone, which was seized, police said.

Dey allegedly shared sensitive information regarding missile tests with a Pakistani spy, they said.

Chandipur has two DRDO test ranges -- PXE (Proof and Experimental Establishment) and ITR. India evaluates the performances of its missiles, rockets and air-borne weapons systems at these two ranges.

Dey belongs to a poor family of Bagapunji village in Jaleswar police station area. After coming to know about his arrest, locals expressed their dismay, stating that he was a scholar since school and was known for helping in the development of the village.

He visited home a few days back, and discussed with the locals about the development of the village temple and installing a drinking water tank, they said.

