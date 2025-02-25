New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The CBI has registered an FIR to probe a fraudulent recruitment racket, which allegedly cheated unemployed youths by making fake promises of ensuring employment in the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), officials said on Tuesday.

The case registered against unidentified suspects alleged that racketeers offered jobs on various posts like Peon, Cleaner, Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Lower Division Clerk (LDC) in the DRDO, they said.

The gang charged Rs 5-10 lakh from the candidates promising the jobs, the officials said.

The racketeers even conducted medical examination at a purported DRDO-affiliated facility located in New Delhi after extracting payments from the aspirants, they said.

"Subsequently, the job aspirants were issued fake appointment letters and were directed to report for a three-month training session in a fake DRDO office at Jaipur. Searches are being conducted by the CBI at two places in Jaipur and one in New Delhi," said a CBI spokesperson.

