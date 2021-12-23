New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted a flight test of indigenously-developed high-speed expendable aerial target 'Abhyas' off the Chandipur coast in Odisha on Thursday.

"During the flight trial, high subsonic speed trajectory (of Abhyas) at a very low altitude with high endurance was demonstrated," the DRDO's statement noted.

Two boosters provided initial acceleration during launch and a small turbo jet engine was used to sustain high subsonic speed with long endurance, it mentioned.

"The indigenous data link designed by a Bengaluru-based industry partner has been successfully flown and tested during the flight," it noted.

The performance of 'Abhyas' during the entire flight duration has been confirmed from the data captured by various instruments deployed, it mentioned.

