India News | DRDO Successfully Conducts Flight-test of Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile from Odisha Coast

Chandipur (Odisha) [India], June 15 (ANI): Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday conducted a successful flight-test of Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha, an official press release said.

All the test objectives were fully met, as per the data captured by various tracking instruments deployed by Integrated Test Range, Chandipur.

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The LRLACM is an indigenously developed missile with all sub-systems developed by various DRDO laboratories and Indian Industry partners. Aeronautical Development Establishment, Bengaluru, is the Nodal Laboratory. The launch was witnessed by senior officials from DRDO and user representatives from the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force.

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO team and the Industry Partners on the successful flight-test of LRLACM. Defence Secretary & Secretary, Department of Defence (R&D) and Chairman DRDO Rajesh Kumar Singh monitored all activities during the launch. He congratulated all the team members involved in the successful flight test. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)