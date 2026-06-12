India News | DRDO's Netra Airborne Early Warning and Control to Get Final Op Clearance on June 25

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 12 (ANI): The ceremony for the declaration of Final Operational Clearance (FOC) of the Netra Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system is scheduled to be held on June 25 at the Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Bengaluru.

FOC refers to the final phase of certification in which an aircraft or military system is declared fully mission-ready after completing all required trials and validations. It follows the Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) stage and indicates full combat readiness as per operational requirements.

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https://x.com/DRDO_India/status/2065343727787299258?s=20

According to DRDO, the project was taken up for the delivery of an Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft system to the Indian Air Force, along with all mission systems. The AEW&C system consists of sensors mounted on an aircraft that provide early warning of airborne and sea surface targets, as well as detection of hostile emissions.

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The system is also designed to provide comprehensive situational information to controllers onboard the aircraft and to ground-based stations, enabling coordinated air defence operations.

In a prior statement, DRDO had said the mandate involved developing AEW&C systems with mission avionics integrated on Embraer EMB-145 platforms. As per the programme, mission systems have been integrated on all three aircraft. Development trials were conducted with full user participation, and all three aircraft have already been delivered in Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) configuration.

India currently operates Netra AEW&C systems along with IL-76-based Phalcon Airborne Warning and Control Systems (AWACS). The Phalcon system, mounted on IL-76 aircraft with improved engines, is equipped with advanced radar capable of detecting airborne and surface threats at long ranges, including cruise missiles and aircraft.

AWACS platforms act as force multipliers in modern air operations, providing real-time surveillance, command and control, and enhanced situational awareness. They are designed to support both offensive and defensive missions by enabling coordinated action and improving response time against aerial threats.

In contemporary air warfare, electronic surveillance and networked operations play a critical role, limiting individual pilot manoeuvring while increasing dependence on integrated systems like AWACS for tactical advantage and air defence coordination. (ANI)

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