Bijapur (Chhatisgarh) [India], September 23 (ANI): A joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bust a Maoist camp in Mariwada-Gongla forest under the Gangalur police station area of Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday morning, said P Sundarraj, IG, Bastar.

He said a jawan suffered minor injury while defusing the IED recovered from the Maoist camp. The security forces are conducting search operations in the area.

Earlier, the Maoists fled after noticing the police party approaching them. Though the police chased them, the Maoists managed to escape taking advantage of the bushes in the forest.

The joint team recovered Maoists uniforms, IED switches, torches, polythene, rope, pellets, medicines, batteries, firecrackers, Naxalite literature and other materials before demolishing the camp. (ANI)

