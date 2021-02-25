Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 25 (ANI): A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan suffered injuries during a raid by the DRG team at a Naxal hideout here on Thursday.

The Narayanpur DRG team raided the Naxal hideout near Tekmetta/Musparasi jungle of Abujhmad region. Jawan Satrugan Thakur sustained a bullet injury in his left-hand wrist and was evacuated to Narayanpur and his condition is normal.

Huge quantities of Naxal camping material were recovered from the hideout. (ANI)

