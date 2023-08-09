New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested five persons and seized more than 50 metric tonnes of areca nuts being illegally smuggled into India, in two separate cases, an official said on Wednesday.

In the first case, based on specific intelligence, DRI intercepted a 40 ft container shipped from Dubai, UAE, where the import cargo was declared as “Quick Lime Lumps”, as per a DRI official.

A detailed examination of the container was done and approximately 25.9 MT of areca nuts in split form was found. The seized amount valued at Rs 2.23 Cr (approx.), the official said.

In the second case, DRI intercepted another 40 ft container shipped from Dubai, UAE where the import cargo was declared as “Gypsum Powder”, he added.

The official further said that a detailed examination revealed that the entire consignment was mis-declared and goods found inside were areca nuts in whole form, packed in jute gunny bags.

A total of 25.8 metric tons (approx.) of areca nuts, valued at Rs 2.2 crores (approx.), recovered during the examination was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act 1962, he said.

Based on investigation, two persons were arrested. However, further investigation revealed that similar smuggling had been done through some other containers.

Interrogation of arrested persons and thorough investigation revealed that areca nuts in two more containers were smuggled in similar fashion by way of misdeclaration and replacement of the smuggled areca nuts stuffed in the container by the cover cargo (Quick Lime Lumps) during the container movement from the port to the CFS (Container Freight Station), said the official.

Acting on the intelligence gathered, three more persons were apprehended and, on interrogation, they revealed the complete modus operandi of smuggling areca nuts, he added.

A thorough investigation and success of DRI in busting the smuggling racket and nabbing the masterminds in the above case indicates the strong commitment of the officers of DRI on a regular basis towards the ongoing battle against smuggling, said the official. (ANI)

