Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 9 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) along with the Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad detect 72 hidden packets of suspected narcotic substance weighing 39.5 kg from Kolkata Airport.

Acting on intelligence jointly developed by DRI and ATS Gujarat, operation 'Gear Box' was launched.

"A container was examined by DRI at Kolkata port, in the presence of officers of Gujarat. The said container was recovered from Jebel Ali who came from Dubai. The container was having gross weight of 9,300 kg and was declared to contain heavy melting Scrap," the Finance Ministry informed.

"During the detailed examination, dismantling of gearboxes and other metallic scraps, 72 packets having a total weight of 39.5 kg of powder in bags, suspected to be narcotic substance, has been recovered so far. The narcotic substance on testing by field test kits confirmed the presence of heroin. Further, the detailed Examination is being continued," the ministry further said in a statement.

"It appears that the drug syndicate has used this unique modus operandi to conceal Heroin. The gears from the old and used gearboxes were removed after opening them and the plastic packets containing the narcotic substances were placed in the created cavity the gearboxes were then refitted to avoid detection. These packets were shipped concealing inside the metal scrap along with other metal scraps so that it would go unnoticed by the authorities. Examination and seizure proceedings by DRI under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985 are continuing," the statement read.

It is to highlight that drug syndicates are using novel modus operandi every time. In a case earlier detected wherein 75 kg Heroin was recovered, it was found that the threads weighing 395 kg, were soaked in a solution containing narcotic drug - heroin which was then dried, made into bales and packed in bags, to avoid detection.

A further detailed investigation is on in the present case. (ANI)

