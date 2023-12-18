Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) nabbed one Nigerian national who is a key member of a drug smuggling syndicate operating from Greater Noida, said a press release.

The press release mentioned that the DRI had earlier seized 2.485 kg of Cocaine on October 14, 2023, from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and arrested one individual red-handed while attempting to smuggle drugs into India for the said smuggling syndicate.

During further in-depth investigation, a key member of this drug smuggling syndicate was identified, who was financing and operating this syndicate from Greater Noida, said the official statement.

After sustained efforts and surveillance for a couple of months, the officers managed to find the whereabouts of the accused, added the official statement.

The press note further mentioned that the DRI team comprising of officers from Mumbai and Noida, laid a trap and nabbed the smuggling syndicate member from Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. He was found in possession of multiple SIM cards, a number of mobile phones and multiple passports issued from different countries.

Subsequently, he was arrested and brought to Mumbai on transit remand and produced before the court on December 13, 2023, and is presently under judicial custody.

The press note emphasized that this operation signifies the unwavering dedication and professionalism of DRI as an enforcement agency to effectively bust the entire syndicate to safeguard the social fabric from the scourge of Drugs.

Earlier this month, the DRI arrested two persons and recovered 8.94 kilograms of heroin worth Rs. 62.58 crore from a vehicle in Dimapur.

On thorough rummaging of the suspected Mahendra Bolero vehicle, 17 packets of heroin weighing 8.94 kilograms were found concealed inside the front door panel and inside the dashboard of the car. The recovered heroin is worth Rs. 62.58 crore in the illicit international drug market. (ANI)

